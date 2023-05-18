KDDI to Buy 10 Pct of Internet Initiative Japan Shares

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 18 (Jiji Press)--KDDI Corp. said Thursday that it will purchase 10 pct of all outstanding shares of information technology firm Internet Initiative Japan Inc.

According to KDDI, the purchase will boost its equity stake in IIJ from 0.9 pct to 10.9 pct, making it one of the largest shareholders of IIJ.

The major telecommunications carrier will buy some of IIJ shares currently held by Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. for 51.2 billion yen.

KDDI is considering developing new services jointly with IIJ, which has strength in network services for corporate customers.

