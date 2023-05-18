Ricoh, Toshiba to Merge Office Machine Production

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 18 (Jiji Press)--Ricoh Co. and Toshiba Corp. are planning to consolidate their operations manufacturing multifunction printers, copy machines and other office equipment into a new company in 2024, it was learned Thursday.

The move comes as the office equipment market, which is mostly dominated by Japanese manufacturers, is shrinking against the backdrop of digitalization, which is spurring moves to go paperless, and the COVID-19 pandemic, which has prompted working at home.

Ricoh and Toshiba will announce the plan as early as Friday, informed sources said.

The new company will also take over the development and designing operations of Ricoh and Toshiba subsidiary Toshiba Tec Corp.

The two sides are expected to maintain their respective sales divisions.

