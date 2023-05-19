G-7 Leaders Visit Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum

Newsfrom Japan

By Yoshiya Sato

Hiroshima, May 19 (Jiji Press)--The leaders of the Group of Seven major democracies visited the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum on Friday morning, during their stay in the atomic-bombed western Japan city of Hiroshima for their three-day summit meeting from the same day.

It is the first time that G-7 leaders have visited the museum together. The museum displays the belongings of atomic bomb victims, testimonies from hibakusha atomic bomb survivors and related materials to help visitors understand the horrors of nuclear weapons.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his wife, Yuko, welcomed the G-7 leaders, some accompanied by their spouses, at Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park earlier in the day, marking the start of the summit.

The leaders entered the museum in the park, stayed there for about 40 minutes with Kishida giving explanations about the displays and had conversations with a hibakusha.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]