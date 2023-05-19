G-7 Summit Starts in Hiroshima, Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Hiroshima, May 19 (Jiji Press)--The Group of Seven major democracies kicked off their three-day summit in the western Japan city of Hiroshima on Friday.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida welcomed U.S. President Joe Biden and other G-7 leaders at Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park, marking the opening of the gathering.

Kishida, chairing the summit, aims to strengthen the solidarity of the international community through the leaders' talks in a bid to counter Russia, which is invading Ukraine, and China, which is showing increasingly coercive behavior.

The prime minister also hopes to send out a message for promoting nuclear disarmament from Hiroshima, which was devastated by a U.S. atomic bombing in August 1945, in the closing days of World War II.

The G-7 groups Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States plus the European Union.

