Japan Major Companies Plan Biggest Wage Hikes in 30 Years

Tokyo, May 19 (Jiji Press)--Monthly wage hikes major Japanese companies have so far agreed in this year's "shunto" spring wage talks with labor unions reached the highest level in at least 30 years, the Japan Business Federation said Friday.

The hikes averaged 3.91 pct, or 13,110 yen, for unionized workers at 92 companies in 15 industrial sectors, according to the initial tally released by the business lobby, also known as Keidanren.

Keidanren officials said the average rate last reached such a high level in 1993, when the rate stood at 3.83 pct, or 10,759 yen.

Last year's average was 2.27 pct, or 7,430 yen.

Many companies have agreed to fully accept unions' demands for pay scale increases amid historic price rises and worsening labor shortages.

