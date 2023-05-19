Zelenskyy to Attend Hiroshima Summit in Person: Reports

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 19 (Jiji Press)--Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will attend in person the summit meeting of the Group of Seven major democracies in the western Japan city of Hiroshima, U.S. and European media reports said Friday.

Zelenskyy is slated to join the summit on Sunday, the last day of the three-day meeting, according to the reports.

The secretariat of the Hiroshima summit said Thursday that the Ukrainian president will participate in the summit online Sunday.

Zelenskyy's possible visit to Hiroshima, which was devastated by a U.S. atomic bombing in August 1945, in the closing days of World War II, is expected to serve as a warning against Russia and a symbolic opportunity to showcase the unity of the international community.

He has never visited an Asian country since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

