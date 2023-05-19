Honda to Sell Personal Electric Scooter in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 19 (Jiji Press)--Honda Motor Co. said Friday that it will release its first electric scooter model for the general public in Japan on Aug. 24.

The EM1 e: two-wheeler is priced at 299,200 yen, including the scooter's battery and charger.

Anticipating demand from a wide age range, including those wanting to use the electric scooter to go to work, school or shopping, Honda aims to sell the vehicle at an annual pace of 3,000 units.

Equipped with a replaceable battery, the scooter has a range of 53 kilometers on a single charge when running on a flat road at a speed of 30 kilometers per hour.

Honda will collect used batteries at around 560 stores throughout Japan for recycling.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]