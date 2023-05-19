Zelenskyy to Attend G-7 Summit in Hiroshima In Person

Newsfrom Japan

Hiroshima, May 19 (Jiji Press)--Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit the western Japan city of Hiroshima to take part in a summit of the Group of Seven major democracies that began Friday.

The Ukrainian leader is likely to arrive in Japan as early as Saturday and attend the summit on Sunday, the last day of the three-day meeting, according to Japanese government officials. He had initially planned to participate virtually.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who chairs the summit, thinks that Zelenskyy's appearance will help highlight the G-7's unity in supporting Ukraine.

Kishida also believes that inviting Zelenskyy to the city that was devastated by an atomic bomb nearly 78 years ago will be a warning against Russia's threats to use nuclear weapons in its war in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy's trip to Japan, which will be his first to Asia since the start of Russia's invasion in February 2022, will be a "landmark" event, said Natsuo Yamaguchi, head of Komeito, a partner in Kishida's ruling coalition.

