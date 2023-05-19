Hibakusha Group Hails G-7 Leaders' Museum Visit as Progress

Newsfrom Japan

Hiroshima, May 19 (Jiji Press)--The head of a group of hibakusha atomic bomb survivors hailed the Group of Seven leaders' joint visit to the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum on Friday as a "certain (amount of) progress," while noting that they spent only 40 minutes there.

"Seeing is believing. It (the museum visit) marked certain progress," said Toshiyuki Mimaki, 81, head of the Hiroshima prefectural hibakusha group.

During the 40-minute visit, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, as well as Hiroshima Governor Hidehiko Yuzaki and Hiroshima Mayor Kazumi Matsui, explained the exhibit to other G-7 leaders.

The leaders were also briefed on the stories of hibakusha, including Sadako Sasaki, who developed leukemia after being exposed to radiation from the U.S. atomic bombing of the western Japan city in 1945, and before she died at the age of 12, continued to make origami cranes in hopes of recovery.

The leaders met and talked with Keiko Ogura, an 85-year-old hibakusha, as well.

