G-7 Agrees to Step Up Sanctions against Russia

By Yoshiya Sato

Hiroshima, May 19 (Jiji Press)--The Group of Seven major democracies on Friday agreed to step up sanctions against Russia, denouncing Moscow's nuclear threats in its invasion of Ukraine as "inadmissible."

In a statement, the G-7 leaders also urged Russia to withdraw its troops from Ukraine "immediately, completely and unconditionally" and promised to "reinforce our coordination to prevent and respond to third parties supplying weapons to Russia."

The G-7 will remain committed to supporting Ukraine, they also said.

The group issued the statement during its summit that started on Friday in the western Japan city of Hiroshima for a three-day run.

