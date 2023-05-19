Hitachi Unit's Inspection Scandal Expands Significantly

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 19 (Jiji Press)--Hitachi Astemo Ltd., a Tokyo-based automotive parts subsidiary of Hitachi Ltd., said Friday that it has detected more cases of inspection misconduct involving a total of 13 products at 13 domestic and overseas production bases.

The company has been conducting an investigation since revealing in December 2021 that inspection-related misconduct had been committed on nine products, including brake and suspension parts, at two bases.

With the latest announcement, the total number of shipped units of products affected by the inspection scandal rose to some 200.11 million from around 10.10 million.

At a press conference on the day, Hitachi Astemo CEO Brice Koch apologized and admitted that the management team's wrong attitude led to a poor compliance culture.

Some products had been subject to inspection misconduct for about 40 years, according to company officials.

