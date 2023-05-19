BOJ's Ueda Vows to Patiently Continuing Monetary Easing

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 19 (Jiji Press)--The Bank of Japan remains committed to keeping its accommodative monetary policy in place amid uncertain economic and financial environments, BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda said Friday.

The central bank's "stance of patiently continuing with monetary easing...is unchanged" as "the uncertainties surrounding economies and financial markets at home and abroad are extremely high," Ueda said in a speech at a meeting in Tokyo hosted by the Research Institute of Japan, a Jiji Press affiliate.

"It is appropriate to take time to decide on adjustments to monetary easing toward a future exit," Ueda, who became BOJ governor last month, said, countering speculation that the central bank may move to change policy.

The BOJ "judges that, at this point in time, achieving the price stability target of 2 pct in a sustainable and stable manner has not yet come in sight," he said.

Noting that the BOJ aims to achieve the inflation target accompanied by wage growth, Ueda said that the central bank "will not hesitate to take additional easing measures if necessary."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]