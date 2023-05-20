G-7 Leaders Agree to Step Up Sanctions against Russia

Newsfrom Japan

By Yoshiya Sato

Hiroshima, May 19 (Jiji Press)--Leaders of the Group of Seven major democracies on Friday agreed to step up sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, denouncing Moscow's threats to use nuclear weapons in the war as "inadmissible."

The G-7 leaders said in a statement that they will "broaden our actions to ensure that exports of all items critical to Russia's aggression including those used by Russia on the battlefield are restricted across all our jurisdictions, including exports of industrial machinery, tools, and other technology that Russia uses to rebuild its war machine."

In the statement issued on the first day of their three-day summit in the western Japan city of Hiroshima, the G-7 leaders promised to "reinforce our coordination to prevent and respond to third parties supplying weapons to Russia."

The G-7 leaders urged Russia to withdraw its troops from "the entire internationally recognized territory of Ukraine" immediately, completely and unconditionally.

