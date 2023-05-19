G-7 Leaders Agree to Push Rulemaking for Generative AI

Newsfrom Japan

By Yoshiya Sato

Hiroshima, May 19 (Jiji Press)--Leaders of the Group of Seven advanced economies agreed Friday to push international rulemaking for generative artificial intelligence tools, such as the ChatGPT chatbot.

The G-7 leaders instructed their ministers to discuss the matter in a framework called the "Hiroshima AI Process" and report back by the end of this year.

The leaders reached the agreement during a working lunch session on the first day of their three-day summit in the western Japan city of Hiroshima.

The agreement came at a time when the growing popularity of generative AI tools is stirring concerns over copyright infringements, privacy violations and the spread of misinformation.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]