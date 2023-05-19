Daihatsu's Test Scandal Engulfs SUV Model for Japan Market

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 19 (Jiji Press)--Daihatsu Motor Co. said Friday that it has found misconduct in its crash tests for a hybrid SUV model for the Japanese market.

Daihatsu, a unit of Toyota Motor Corp., stopped shipments and sales of the hybrid model of the Rocky small SUV the same day. The vehicle is also sold by the parent company as the Raize.

The development came after similar misconduct came to light in April with Daihatsu vehicles for overseas markets.

As of Thursday, cumulative sales of the Rocky and Raize hybrid models stood at 22,329 and at 56,111 units, respectively.

Daihatsu has not yet decided whether to conduct a recall, company officials said.

