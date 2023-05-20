Sendai Mayor Seeks Wider Disaster Reduction Efforts at U.N.

Newsfrom Japan

New York, May 19 (Jiji Press)--The mayor of the northeastern Japan city of Sendai at a U.N. panel meeting Friday underlined the need to seek cooperation from a wide range of people in stepping up disaster mitigation efforts in local communities.

"Cooperation with research institutions and businesses are important" in disaster mitigation efforts, Sendai Mayor Kazuko Kori told the meeting at the U.N. headquarters in New York.

At the meeting on localizing disaster risk reduction, participants discussed possible measures that can be taken by local communities.

The session took place on the second day of the High-Level Meeting on the Midterm Review of the Sendai Framework for Disaster Reduction, international disaster management guidelines.

In February, Sendai, the capital of Miyagi Prefecture, became the first municipality to release an interim evaluation of the framework. As a panelist, Kori reported her city's experience in drawing up the report.

