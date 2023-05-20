Japan Confirms Zelenskyy's Visit to Hiroshima

Newsfrom Japan

Hiroshima, May 20 (Jiji Press)--Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will join the summit of the Group of Seven major democracies in person in Hiroshima on Sunday, the Japanese government confirmed Saturday.

Zelenskyy is also slated to meet bilaterally with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in the western Japan city, where the three-day G-7 gathering began on Friday.

When Kishida met with Zelenskyy in Kyiv in March, they agreed that Zelenskyy will join the Hiroshima summit online.

But later, Zelenskyy expressed his "strong" desire to attend the summit in person, according to the Japanese government.

Zelenskyy is expected to join a session on Ukraine and participate in an outreach session on peace and stability.

