Biden Calls for Working Together for Nuclear-Free World

Newsfrom Japan

Hiroshima, May 20 (Jiji Press)--U.S. President Joe Biden, in his message written during a visit to the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum on Friday, called for working together to eliminate nuclear weapons from the world.

"May the stories of this Museum remind us all of our obligations to build a future of peace. Together let us continue to make progress toward the day when we can finally and forever rid the world of nuclear weapons. Keep the faith!" Biden said in the message written on the guest book at the museum.

Leaders of the Group of Seven major democracies, including Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, visited the museum in Hiroshima Friday on the sidelines of this year's G-7 summit, which kicked off on the day in the western Japan city for a three-day run and is chaired by Kishida.

The messages left by the G-7 leaders on the guest book were released by the Japanese government Saturday. The G-7 groups Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States plus the European Union.

Kishida wrote, "On this historic occasion of the G-7 summit, I, as chair of the summit, am here with other G-7 leaders to aim for a world without nuclear weapons."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]