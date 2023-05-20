Kishida Affirms Cooperation with Global South Leaders

Newsfrom Japan

Hiroshima, May 20 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and leaders of so-called Global South emerging and developing countries affirmed cooperation in dealing with global issues, in a series of bilateral meetings in the city of Hiroshima, western Japan, on Saturday.

Kishida and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi agreed on the importance of "cooperation among a wide range of partners in addressing challenges facing the international community."

Deepening relations with the Global South is one of the key themes for the ongoing three-day summit of the Group of Seven major powers in Hiroshima through Sunday, to which leaders of some Global South nations are invited.

Kishida also met with Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, underlining the importance of the rule of law.

During the meeting with Modi, Kishida said that attempts to "unilaterally change the status quo by force must never be tolerated anywhere in the world."

