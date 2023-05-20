Statue of Mahatma Gandhi Unveiled in Hiroshima

Newsfrom Japan

Hiroshima, May 20 (Jiji Press)--A ceremony was held in Hiroshima on Saturday to unveil a statue of Mahatma Gandhi, who led India's independence from Britain with nonviolent resistance.

The statue, erected at a site near Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park in the western Japan city, was donated by the Indian government.

Among participants in the ceremony was Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is visiting Hiroshima to attend some of the sessions for the summit of the Group of Seven major democracies, which started Friday for a three-day run.

India possesses nuclear weapons, but is not a party to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) or the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty (CTBT).

But the municipal government of Hiroshima accepted the statue, hoping that Gandhi's philosophy and actions will help build peace and that a message for the creation of a world without nuclear weapons will be issued with a strong determination from the atomic-bombed city through the statue, according to city officials.

