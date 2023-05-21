Quad Leaders Committed to Indo-Pacific Free from Coercion

Newsfrom Japan

Hiroshima, May 20 (Jiji Press)--Japan, the United States, Australia and India on Saturday confirmed their commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific region that is free from coercion.

The Quad leaders met in the western Japan city of Hiroshima on the sidelines of the ongoing Group of Seven summit, reaffirming their solidarity apparently keeping in mind China's increasingly hegemonic activities in the region.

"We seek a region where no country dominates and no

country is dominated--one where all countries are free from coercion, and can exercise their agency to determine their futures," the leaders said in a joint statement. "Our four countries are united by this shared vision."

In their third in-person meeting, the leaders discussed regional cooperation to deepen ties with Southeast Asian and Pacific island nations, agreeing to work together to support quality undersea cable networks, promote clean energy and boost private investment related to the supply of semiconductors.

