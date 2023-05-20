2 Chinese Coast Guard Ships Enter Japanese Waters

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., May 20 (Jiji Press)--Two Chinese coast guard ships entered Japanese waters around the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea on Saturday.

This was the first intrusion into Japanese waters around the Okinawa Prefecture islands by Chinese official ships since May 11-12 and the 14th this year.

The two Haijing ships entered Japanese waters south-southeast of Minamikojima, part of the Senkaku chain, around 12:15 p.m. (3:15 a.m. GMT), according to the Japan Coast Guard's 11th regional headquarters in Naha, Okinawa's capital.

The Japanese-administered islands are claimed by China, which calls them Diaoyu.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]