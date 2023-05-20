Zelenskyy Arrives in Japan for G-7 Summit

Newsfrom Japan

By Yoshiya Sato

Hiroshima, May 20 (Jiji Press)--Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Japan on Saturday for the ongoing summit of the Group of Seven major democracies in the western city of Hiroshima.

After a flight carried Zelenskyy to Hiroshima Airport, he tweeted: "Important meetings with partners and friends of Ukraine. Security and enhanced cooperation for our victory. Peace will become closer today."

In Hiroshima, Zelenskyy will showcase solidarity between Ukraine and the G-7 and call on the forum members to step up support to allow his country to defeat Russia's invasion.

He also aims to hold Russia in check and build a momentum toward soon-to-be-launched counteroffensive operations against Moscow.

