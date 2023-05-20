Kabuki Actor Ichikawa Claims Suicide Agreement with Parents

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 20 (Jiji Press)--Kabuki actor Ichikawa Ennosuke IV claims to have agreed with his parents that they would die together, investigative sources said Saturday.

Ichikawa, 47, talked about such an agreement to police staff Thursday, after he and his parents were found collapsed in their house in Tokyo on the morning that day.

He has left the hospital to which he had been transported. But his father, kabuki actor Ichikawa Danshiro IV, 76, and his mother, 75, died.

Ichikawa told Metropolitan Police Department staff that the family agreed to die and be reborn and that the parents took sleeping medicine.

Autopsies have found that the parents likely died of psychotropic drug poisoning, while no sleeping medicine was found in their house.

