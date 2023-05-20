G-7 Vows Action for "Ultimate Goal" of Nuke-Free World

Newsfrom Japan

By Yoshiya Sato

Hiroshima, May 20 (Jiji Press)--Leaders of the Group of Seven major powers on Saturday vowed to take concrete steps to strengthen disarmament and nonproliferation efforts toward "the ultimate goal of a world without nuclear weapons."

The G-7 members of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States, as well as the European Union, released the Hiroshima Leaders' Communique on the second day of their three-day summit.

Realizing a world free from nuclear weapons is a lifework of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who chairs the summit, being held in the city of Hiroshima, western Japan, through Sunday.

In the communique, the G-7 leaders reaffirmed their "unwavering support for Ukraine for as long as it takes" and underlined their commitment to "continuing to counter the negative impacts" of Russia's invasion on the rest of the world, particularly on the most vulnerable people.

