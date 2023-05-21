G-7 Ends Hiroshima Summit with Pledge of Nuke-Free World

Newsfrom Japan

By Yoshiya Sato

Hiroshima, May 21 (Jiji Press)--The Group of Seven major democracies Sunday concluded their three-day summit in Hiroshima, with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida touting the "historic significance" of the G-7's show of commitment to a world without nuclear weapons.

"I feel it is historically significant that the G-7 leaders issued such a statement after visiting the atomic-bombed city, listening to the voice of a hibakusha survivor, directly experiencing the reality of the atomic bombing and people's wishes for peace," Kishida told a news conference as chair of the just-ended summit in the western Japan city.

On nuclear disarmament, the G-7 leaders released the Hiroshima Vision statement, reaffirming their commitment to achieving a world without nuclear weapons with undiminished security for all and denouncing Russia's nuclear threats in its invasion of Ukraine.

Earlier on Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy joined in person a G-7 session on the Ukrainian situation and a subsequent outreach session, which also included leaders of eight nonmember guest nations such as India, Indonesia and Brazil, on ways to tackle challenges against global peace and stability.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]