Kishida, Yoon Pray for Korean A-Bomb Victims in Hiroshima

Hiroshima, May 21 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol together prayed for Korean atomic bomb victims at a monument in Hiroshima on Sunday.

Kishida and Yoon, along with their wives, visited the cenotaph for Korean victims in Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park, laid flowers and offered silent prayers. The two leaders then shook hands.

Kishida and Yoon moved to a conference venue in the park to hold a meeting. The South Korean president told Kishida that the visit will be remembered as a courageous act of the prime minister to help create a peaceful future.

At the beginning of their meeting, Kishida said, "Our visit was very important for the Japan-South Korea relationship and for praying for world peace."

In reply, Yoon expressed a wish to deeply share measures to enhance mutual solidarity and cooperation not only for developing the two countries' relations but for addressing global issues.

