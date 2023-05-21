Japan PM Kishida Shows Resolve to Pursue Nuclear-Free World

Newsfrom Japan

Hiroshima, May 21 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida expressed his resolve to pursue the ideal of a nuclear-free world in his press conference as chair of the Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima on Sunday.

Japan and other G-7 leaders will strive to achieve the ideal while protecting the safety of citizens, Kishida said following the conclusion of the group's three-day summit in the western city the same day.

"It is Japan's mission to show the world our will to uphold the free and open international order based on the rule of law and protect peace and prosperity until the end," he said.

Kishida held the press conference at Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park in the city devastated by a U.S. atomic bombing in the closing days of World War II in August 1945.

"The use and the threat of using nuclear weapons to change the status quo by force are unacceptable," he said in an apparent jab at Russia and its nuclear threats over the invasion of Ukraine.

