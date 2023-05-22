China Expresses Discontent over G-7 Summit

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, May 22 (Jiji Press)--Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong expressed extreme discontent with and resolute opposition to Japan slandering China as chair of the three-day Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima, western Japan, through Sunday.

Summoning Japanese Ambassador to China Hideo Tarumi to the Chinese Foreign Ministry to lodge stern representations over G-7 summit discussions on China-related issues, Sun also said Japan as G-7 chair violently intervened in China's domestic affairs.

On the G-7 leaders' communique that touched on the Taiwan Strait situation, Sun said the Taiwan issue is the core of China's core interests and a red line that cannot be crossed. He also said China's strong determination to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity should not be underestimated.

The G-7 leaders reaffirmed in their communique "the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait as indispensable to security and prosperity in the international community."

Meanwhile, according to the Japanese Embassy in China, Tarumi argued that it is natural for the G-7 countries to talk about their common concerns as long as China does not change its behavior, urging the Chinese side to make a constructive response first. He also sought China's efforts to promote private-sector exchanges with Japan.

