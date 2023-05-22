Regional Digital Currencies Gaining Ground in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 22 (Jiji Press)--An increasing number of financial institutions in Japan are issuing regional digital currencies in an effort to revitalize regional economies while exploring business opportunities by strengthening ties with local communities.

Regional digital currencies can be used mainly for shopping via smartphone apps in certain municipalities and communities. They are less costly than paper-based regional currencies.

Hida Shinyo Kumiai, a credit cooperative based in Gifu Prefecture, started offering the Sarubobo Coin regional digital currency in 2017 for use in the cities of Takayama and Hida as well as the village of Shirakawa. It is available at some 1,920 stores, with cumulative payments totaling some 8 billion yen.

Payments using the Aqua Coin regional digital currency, which has been issued since 2018 by Kimitsu Shinyo Kumiai, based in Kisarazu, Chiba Prefecture, with cooperation from the city government, have topped 1.3 billion yen. Aqua Coin "leads to revitalization" of the local community, a Kisarazu city official said.

In October last year, Mizuho Bank, a major lender, started issuing a regional digital currency in Takasaki, Gunma Prefecture. In March, the bank began offering a regional digital currency called Aizu Coin in Aizuwakamatsu, Fukushima Prefecture.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]