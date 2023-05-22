Zelenskyy Expresses Gratitude to Japan after G-7 Summit

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 22 (Jiji Press)--Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his gratitude to Japan in a post on the messaging app Telegram on Sunday night, after his visit to the country to attend the summit of the Group of Seven major powers in Hiroshima.

"Thank you, Hiroshima...Thank you, Japan, Mr. Prime Minister (Fumio Kishida), all the people of Japan, for your comprehensive support!" he said in the post. The president posted the message apparently during his flight back home following the G-7 summit in the western Japan city, which ended earlier on the day.

In another post made some five hours after he left Japan, Zelenskyy briefed readers on his participation in the Hiroshima summit and bilateral talks he held with national leaders during his stay in the Japanese city. The post included a video of him speaking in an aircraft cabin.

"We spoke separately and in detail with the prime minister of Japan," the president said in the post. "We will enhance cooperation."

He also stated that a wreath-laying event in Hiroshima for the victims of the U.S. atomic bombing of the city on Aug. 6, 1945, and his visit to the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum, which displays materials for visitors to understand the horror of the atomic bombing, were "very important."

