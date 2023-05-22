Kishida Attack Suspect to Undergo Mental Examination

Newsfrom Japan

Wakayama, May 22 (Jiji Press)--A man accused of throwing an explosive toward Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in the western Japan city of Wakayama in April is set to undergo a psychiatric examination to see whether he can take criminal responsibility, it was learned Monday.

On Friday, a summary court in Wakayama Prefecture approved a request for an examination of his mental condition to be conducted, according to Wakayama District Court sources.

The examination is expected to start shortly and continue until Sept. 1, the sources said.

In the incident, which occurred on April 15, the suspect, Ryuji Kimura, 24, threw an explosive toward the prime minister during a campaign event and was arrested on the scene for suspected forcible obstruction of business.

The prime minister was not hurt, but a policeman and a man in the audience suffered minor injuries.

