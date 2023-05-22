Japan Touts Achievements at G-7 Summit in Hiroshima

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 22 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Monday touted achievements made at the summit of the Group of Seven major democracies that ended in the western city of Hiroshima Sunday, including the release of the G-7 leaders' first independent statement on nuclear disarmament.

"The Hiroshima Vision is a powerful, historic document showing the G-7 leaders' resolve and the actions we should take from now toward realizing the ideal of a world without nuclear weapons," Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a press conference, referring to the statement.

While paving the way for future efforts toward nuclear abolition, the Hiroshima Vision was able to boost the momentum of the international community for progress on nuclear disarmament, Matsuno said.

The Hiroshima Vision said "we reaffirm, in this first G-7 leaders' document with a particular focus on nuclear disarmament, our commitment to achieving a world without nuclear weapons with undiminished security for all."

Matsuno hailed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's in-person appearance at the summit. The Ukrainian leader had initially been scheduled to attend online.

