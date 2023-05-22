Japan to Mull Ways to Improve Treatment of Teachers

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 22 (Jiji Press)--Japanese education minister Keiko Nagaoka on Monday asked a government panel to consider ways to improve labor conditions of teachers, in a bid to secure talented personnel.

The Central Council for Education, which advises the education minister, is expected to seek better treatment of public school teachers by reviewing the current system under which a uniform allowance equivalent to 4 pct of their monthly pay is provided, instead of overtime pay, in accordance with a related law.

Earlier this month, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party drew up a recommendation that the proportion be raised from 4 pct to 10 pct or more after a number of teachers claimed that they are underpaid for their work.

The council will also discuss how to eliminate long working hours of teachers to protect their health.

“We must fully recognize the reality that many teachers are still working long hours,” Nagaoka told a general meeting of the panel, stressing the need for work style reforms.

