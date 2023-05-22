Zelenskyy Denounces Nuclear Threats in Guest Book Message in Hiroshima

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 22 (Jiji Press)--Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy denounced nuclear threats in the message he wrote in the guest book during his visit to the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum on Sunday.

Zelenskyy said in the message that he was deeply impressed at the museum. No country in the world should ever have to suffer from such pain and destruction, he wrote, according to the Japanese government.

There is no place for nuclear threats in the modern world, the Ukrainian leader wrote.

He visited the western Japan city of Hiroshima, the site of a U.S. atomic bombing in August 1945, for two days from Saturday to attend the summit of the Group of Seven major democracies.

