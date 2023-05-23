Japanese Mobile Carriers Offer Metaverse Services in Earnest

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 23 (Jiji Press)--Japan's major mobile phone carriers are beginning to offer "metaverse" virtual world services in earnest, while facing the challenge of making a profit from the services.

To attract and retain customers, they are working to differentiate their metaverse services, such as enabling as many as 10,000 avatars to connect simultaneously.

Last year, NTT Docomo Inc. established NTT Qonoq Inc., a subsidiary specializing in metaverse-related businesses. NTT Qonoq's metaverse space does not require users to download an app, but allows them to connect on their smartphones and computers easily and for free.

In the metaverse space, a scene of Godzilla fighting another monster is recreated, and users can take pictures with Godzilla and interact with other users.

"The metaverse is a technology that enriches communication," Qonoq President Seiji Maruyama said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]