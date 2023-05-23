Rapidus to Build Chip Production Hub in Sapporo Area

Newsfrom Japan

Chitose, Hokkaido, May 23 (Jiji Press)--Japanese chipmaker Rapidus Corp. said Monday that it plans to build a semiconductor manufacturing hub in the Sapporo area in the northern prefecture of Hokkaido.

New factories can manufacture chips efficiently and inexpensively as they engage in all processes ranging from design to assembly, Rapidus President and CEO Atsuyoshi Koike said in a briefing in Chitose near Sapporo.

The production hub stretching in an area that includes Tomakomai, Chitose, Sapporo and Ishikari will include chip production plants and data centers, Rapidus officials said.

The company will build at least two chip factories in Chitose.

Construction of the first factory will begin in September, with a trial production line set to begin operations in April 2025. Mass production is scheduled to begin in 2027.

