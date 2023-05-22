Hiroshima City Website May Have Suffered Cyberattack

Newsfrom Japan

Hiroshima, May 22 (Jiji Press)--The website of the Hiroshima municipal government may have suffered a cyberattack during the summit of the Group of Seven major democracies that ended in the western Japan city Sunday, people familiar with the matter said Monday.

The website was intermittently inaccessible from Saturday afternoon in a suspected distributed denial of service attack, the people said.

The Hiroshima prefectural police department has been investigating the case on suspicion of fraudulent obstruction of business, the people said.

The website became difficult to access around 4:45 p.m. Saturday, forcing the city to block access to some pages, municipal officials said. The website returned to normal on Monday morning, they said.

No breach of personal information due to the incident has been confirmed, the officials said.

