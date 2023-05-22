Japan's Fugaku Tops 2 Supercomputer Rankings for 7th Time

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 22 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Fugaku was the world's most powerful supercomputer in two biannual global rankings for the seventh consecutive time, according to the latest updates released on Monday.

Since its debut in June 2020, the supercomputer, which was jointly developed by government-affiliated research institute Riken and Fujitsu Ltd., has held the top spot in the High Performance Conjugate Gradients ranking, which measures industrial computing power, and the Graph500 ranking.

Meanwhile, Fugaku remained second in the TOP500 ranking, which it had topped four times in a row through November 2021.

It came third in HPL-MxP, which focuses on computing performance in deep learning for artificial intelligence.

Fugaku was developed as the successor to the K supercomputer. Since becoming fully operational in March 2021, it has been used to develope COVID-19 treatments, simulate the spread of airborne droplets and forecast sudden heavy rain.

