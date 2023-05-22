Strong Quake Hits Tokyo's Remote Islands
Tokyo, May 22 (Jiji Press)--An earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 5.3 rocked remote islands of Tokyo in the Pacific on Monday, measuring lower 5, the fifth-highest level on Japan's seismic intensity scale, in the village of Toshima.
The quake occurred at around 4:42 p.m. (7:42 a.m. GMT) at a depth of about 10 kilometers in waters near Niijima and Kozushima in the Izu Islands, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.
No tsunami was expected from the quake.
END
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]