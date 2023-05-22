Kishida Denies Considering Lower House Dissolution

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 22 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida reiterated Monday that he is not currently thinking about dissolving the House of Representatives for a general election.

"I'm focusing on producing results on important policy issues," Kishida told reporters at the prime minister's office.

"We must concentrate on achieving results on issues that we cannot put off until later," he added.

