Main Goals of G-7 Hiroshima Summit Accomplished: Kishida

Tokyo, May 22 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Monday that the main goals set for the summit of the Group of Seven major democracies in the western Japan city of Hiroshima have been "accomplished."

Speaking to reporters at the prime minister's office, Kishida revealed that the main goals of the three-day summit, which ended Sunday, were to reaffirm the preservation of the international order based on the rule of law and to strengthen the G-7 countries' commitment to so-called Global South emerging and developing countries.

The in-person appearance of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the summit was "very significant," Kishida noted.

Since the G-7 leaders and heads of other countries invited to the summit visited the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum, which shows the horrors caused by the U.S. atomic bombing of the city in August 1945, Kishida stressed that he saw "great progress in having world leaders see the reality of being hit by an atomic bomb."

At an executive meeting of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party later on Monday, Kishida revealed that there was a strong request from Zelenskyy last month to attend the G-7 summit in person.

