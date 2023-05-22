Fugaku Supercomputer to Be Used for Japanese Generative AI

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 22 (Jiji Press)--A group of Japanese universities and others said Monday that it will start developing a basic technology for generative artificial intelligence tools by using the country's Fugaku supercomputer.

The group consists of Tokyo Institute of Technology, Fujitsu Ltd., Tohoku University and government-affiliated research institute Riken.

The group will study ways to have artificial intelligence learn from data written in Japanese, with the aim of contributing to the domestic development of generative AI tools in the future. The results of the study are expected to be announced by the end of fiscal 2023 or later.

The group plans to use Fugaku, which is one of the world's fastest computers and was jointly developed by Riken and Fujitsu, to accelerate the domestic development of basic generative AI technology.

Generative AI tools such as ChatGPT are based on so-called large language models, or LLMs, which collect and learn from vast amounts of data from the internet.

