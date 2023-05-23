Japanese Emperor Naruhito Inspects Arakawa Lock Gate

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 23 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Emperor Naruhito visited Tokyo's Edogawa Ward to inspect the Arakawa Lock Gate there on Monday.

With studying water issues his lifework, the Emperor has visited related facilities since he was Crown Prince. This was the first time that he has made an inspection trip focusing on water issues since his enthronement in 2019, according to his aides.

The Arakawa Lock Gate was built to allow ships to travel between the Arakawa River and the old Naka River, which have different water levels. In the event of a disaster, it would be used for the rescue of affected people and to transport relief supplies.

Emperor Naruhito traveled from the Arakawa River to the old Naka River aboard a transport ministry disaster relief ship. He also took pictures of the gate while it was operated.

The Emperor enthusiastically asked questions about the gate's mechanism of adjusting water levels while aboard the ship, according to Keisuke Deguchi, head of an Arakawa River management office of the ministry's Kanto Regional Development Bureau.

