LDP OKs Expansion of Scope of Type 2 Foreign Worker Status

Tokyo, May 23 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Tuesday approved a government-proposed plan to expand the scope of industries to be covered by a program that allows foreign workers with specified skills to stay in the country.

The government aims to endorse the plan, which calls for increasing the number of sectors covered by the Type 2 status to 11 from the current two, at a cabinet meeting around June, following procedures within the ruling bloc. New additions include the accommodation, agriculture and restaurant service industries.

The plan was approved at the day's joint meeting of the LDP's Special Committee on Foreign Workers and others.

Hiroyoshi Sasagawa, secretary-general of the special committee, told reporters that there was no opposition to the plan at the meeting.

"Everybody has a sense of crisis over labor shortages in all industries of the society," Sasagawa said.

