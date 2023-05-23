Japan to Run in 2032 Election for Nonpermanent UNSC Seat

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 23 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will run in a 2032 election to select nonpermanent members of the U.N. Security Council and completed necessary procedures for the bid on May 16, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Tuesday.

The country apparently aims to secure its win in the election by announcing its bid early as only two nonpermanent seats are allocated to the Asia-Pacific region, sources familiar with the matter said.

In January this year, Japan became a nonpermanent member of the Security Council for a two-year term.

The Security Council is composed of five permanent members, including the United States, China and Russia, and 10 nonpermanent members, half of which are up for election each year.

Since joining the United Nations in December 1956, Japan has served as a nonpermanent member of the Security Council for a record 12th time.

