Tokyo Metro Chairman Honda to Step Down

Tokyo, May 23 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Metro Co. Chairman Masaru Honda will step down from his post next month, the Japanese government said Tuesday.

Honda, 70-year-old former vice transport minister, recently came under fire for having asked Airport Facilities Co., a private firm, to promote a former ministry official to president.

Transport minister Tetsuo Saito told a news conference that Honda had offered to quit when his term of office expires.

Saito quoted Honda as saying that he is deeply reflecting on his remarks and action that caused great trouble to Tokyo Metro and its customers.

Toshifumi Kawasumi, 67, Tokyo Metro vice chairman who previously served as deputy Tokyo governor, will replace Honda as chairman.

