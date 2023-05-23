Japan FTC Searches Nursing Care Software Firm Logic

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 23 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Fair Trade Commission conducted on-the-spot inspections at locations related to Logic Inc., a nursing care software firm, based in Kanazawa in the central prefecture of Ishikawa, Tuesday on suspicion of violating the antimonopoly law, people familiar with the matter said.

Logic, a subsidiary of M3 Inc., which operates a platform for health care workers, is suspected of having threatened to reject proposals by software makers to link each other's products unless they cooperate in selling Logic's products, the people said.

The suspected practice is believed to have started at least as far back as 2020, the people said.

The antimonopoly law bans unduly rejecting or restricting business dealings or unduly constraining counterparties' business operations.

Logic, founded in 1995, sells software to keep a log of nursing care services provided. It became a M3 unit in 2022. Its software products have been used in 2,400 nursing care services businesses, according to its website.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]