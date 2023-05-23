LDP Spurns Komeito's Tokyo Constituency Plan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 23 (Jiji Press)--The ruling Liberal Democratic Party told its junior coalition partner, Komeito, on Tuesday that it cannot accept Komeito's plan to field a candidate in a new House of Representatives constituency in Tokyo.

The LDP's position was conveyed by its secretary-general, Toshimitsu Motegi, at a meeting with his Komeito counterpart, Keiichi Ishii.

The Tokyo No. 28 constituency is one of the new constituencies created in five prefectures by the recent redrawing of the Lower House electoral map to correct disparities in the value of votes.

Komeito has threatened not to support LDP candidates in Tokyo if the LDP rejects its plan for the constituency.

Komeito has already selected its candidates in three other new constituencies--Tokyo No. 29, Saitama No. 14 and Aichi No. 16.

