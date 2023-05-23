S. Korean Experts Start Inspection at Fukushima Nuclear Plant

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, May 23 (Jiji Press)--A team of experts from South Korea began inspecting the disaster-stricken Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant in northeastern Japan on Tuesday, over Japan's plan to release treated water from the plant into the sea, according to South Korean media reports.

The inspection will continue through Wednesday at the Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. plant, which suffered a triple reactor meltdown caused by the March 2011 massive earthquake and tsunami.

The inspection by the South Korean team was agreed on by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol when they met in Seoul on May 7.

According to the South Korean government, the team will inspect equipment including the Advanced Liquid Processing System, or ALPS, which removes radioactive materials from water.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Japanese industry minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said that the inspection will hopefully help deepen understanding of the safety of the planned water release.

